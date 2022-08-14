VALDOSTA — Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been authorized to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties.
Executive Director Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our program teaches young girls that they are important and valuable and can do great things. All girls in South Georgia need to hear this and learn the valuable life lessons we teach."
Girls on the Run South Georgia is actively recruiting volunteers and site liaisons in these counties. Those interested can visit the website at girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/coach
Girls on the Run South Georgia's fall season begins Sept. 6 with an end of season celebratory community 5K Nov. 12 at Fellowship Home at Brookside. Community participants are welcome.
For more information, visit girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org or call (229) 234-7425 or (770) 722-5429.
