VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run South Georgia will host its Fourth Annual Celebrity Lip Sync Battle 6:30 p.m., Aug 27, at the Salty Snapper.
Fifteen local celebrities will compete to see who will be crowned the Lip Sync Battle Master.
Performers include Sgt. Sabrina Smith, Dr. Briggs Smotherman, Stacy Bush and the Bush Wealth Management team, Rhett Knox, Brandy McCrary and Michael Smith, Father Dave Johnson, Greg Moore, Terri Jenkins, Treva Gear, Tesha Larkins, Justin Leggett, Steve Nichols, Charlie Walker, the Childree Brothers and a group from the Valdosta Junior Service League, organizers said.
Performers will compete in head-to-head battles with winners determined by audience applause. The performer with the most tip donations at the end of the night will be crowned the Lip Sync Battle champion, organizers said.
Tables and tickets are limited.
For more information or to buy a table or tickets, visit: https://www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/Lip-Sync-Battle
All proceeds support Girls on the Run South Georgia's mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running, organizers said.
