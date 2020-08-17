VALDOSTA – The Girls on the Run South Georgia moves forward into its fall 2020 season virtually, according to a statement from the organization.
Girls on the Run is an all-girl, after-school program that utilizes 5Ks and running laps to educate third- to eighth-grade students on the importance of life skills.
The agency has 16 sites regionally and has served more than 1,000 girls since the foundation was established in 2015, according to the statement.
The program’s shift to virtual methods is due to a “changing and unpredictable” school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to the statement.
“Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program,” the statement read.
“Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.”
Now’s the time when students need social-emotional programs the most, Lauren Hurley, council director, said in a statement.
“We have adapted based on the recommendations of local health officials and decisions of local governments and school districts,” she said. “Our virtual program makes it possible for girls to stay active despite the pandemic.”
Register for the program at https://bit.ly/3gOpKf8.
Email lauren.hurley@girlsontherun.org, or call (229) 234-7425 for more information.
