VALDOSTA — Girls on the Run South Georgia is offering Camp GOTR.
Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run provides an opportunity for all girls to "develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow," organization representatives said in a statement.
"Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physically active and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling. Led by caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches, this week-long camp combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp while including social distancing standards."
“Over the years we have heard from girls and families alike that they would love to see Girls on the Run offer a camp program,” said Lauren Hurley, council director of Girls on the Run South Georgia. “We are thrilled to now offer Camp GOTR, an exciting addition to our list of programming options. Camp GOTR provides a tremendous opportunity for girls who may have not yet experienced the magic of Girls on the Run, as well as an opportunity for girls to continue to enjoy our program beyond the school year.”
The program is designed to address physical, emotional and social development in third- through fifth-grade girls "through fun and engaging lessons," according to the statement. "Using an intentional curriculum that incorporates small and large group games, physical activity, interactive workshops and individual reflection, girls learn valuable skills to help them build meaningful and positive connections with others."
Camp GOTR is open to rising third- through sixth-grade girls and will be offered July 13-17 at the building behind Greater Valdosta United Way, 1609 N. Patterson St. There is only space for 10 girls. Registrations will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information on how to register as a volunteer or participant, visit www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org.
