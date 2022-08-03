Girls on the Run hosts annual lip sync battle

VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run South Georgia will host its Fifth Annual Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23, at The Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St.
"More than 20 local celebrities will compete to see who will be crowned the Lip Sync Battle Master," organizers said in a statement.
Performers include Angie Davis, Andy Gibbs, Bart Davis, Chandler & Patrick Chancy, Childree family, Kelley Saxon, Kimberly Cliett, Mary Clare Tarpley, Laura Tucker & Emily McPhail, Stacie Pridgen and a group from the Valdosta Junior Service League.
Performers will compete in head-to-head battles with winners determined by audience applause. The performer with the most tip donations at the end of the night will be crowned the lip sync battle champion, organizers said.
Tables are limited and available to purchase online.
"All proceeds support Girls on the Run South Georgia's mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running," organizers said.
For more information or to buy a table or tickets, visit: https://www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/Lip-Sync-Battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.