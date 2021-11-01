VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta Nov. 13, on the grounds of the Fellowship Home at Brookside.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade, organizers said in a statement.
During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
The girls meet in small teams located at nine different schools in South Georgia: Cook County Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, St. John Catholic School, and S.L. Mason Elementary.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Georgia, organizers said. Registration cost is $20. Packet pick up will be on the race day in front of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and early arrival is suggested.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org.
