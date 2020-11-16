Girls on the Run helps Lowndes

VALDOSTA – After completing its virtual fall season, Girls on the Run South Georgia took on a community impact project, according to a statement from the nonprofit.
Girls on the Run is an all-girl, after-school program that utilizes 5Ks and running laps to educate third- to eighth-grade students on the importance of life skills.
The organization transitioned to a virtual season via Zoom meetings twice a week due to COVID-19, organizers said.
Twenty-four students participated regionally to get "uplifting lessons while engaging in physical activities," staff said in the release.
After the season concluded, students organized two community impact projects – one benefitted Lowndes Associated Ministries to People and the other helped the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch, according to the statement.
One team gathered hygiene products, blankets, clothing and inspirational notes for LAMP while another team collected overnight totes, blankets, board games and snacks for the Boys Ranch, organization representatives said.
"The girls were able to use their strengths that they identified throughout the program to come together to create a positive impact in our community. Way to go, girls," staff said.
Visit girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org, or email lauren.hurley@girlsontherun.org, for more information about the nonprofit.
