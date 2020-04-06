VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run of South Georgia representatives said the group "made the difficult decision to cancel Girls on the Run in-person programming" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation of events lasts through spring, and includes 5K events in Hahira, representatives said in a statement.
"We are incredibly disappointed, as we know our girls and coaches are, too, but recognize our great collective responsibility to ensure a safer and healthier community for all," they said.
"As we are adjusting to a new way of life for the time being, we hope that our community members have been able to find a way to nurture their physical and emotional health, representatives added. "We recognize this can be hard when faced with uncertainty, but Girls on the Run continues to provide inspiration, support and joy to our communities and girls during this challenging time."
People can support Girls on the Run at https://www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/Donate.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide opportunities for girls to be physically active and engaged with the core values of our programs," representatives said. "We have mobilized two strategies to drive our mission of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident."
The organization is providing lessons the girls and their families can do at home. The lessons "provide girls of all abilities with an opportunity to learn and grow, just as they would have at their scheduled practices," representatives said.
At-home lessons are available in a written format "so girls and their grown-ups can participate together and as a YouTube video series specifically for girls," they said.
#GOTRGotYourBack will align with the Girls on the Run mission and values and will include content, resources and activities to help girls and families stay physically active, connected and engaged, representatives said.
While the program resources are intended only for families of GOTR girls who are currently enrolled, "the digital campaign will offer alternative tips and activities for all families, volunteers, and followers to use and enjoy."
Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for third- through eighth-grade girls. Girls on the Run of the South Georgia serves Lowndes, Lanier, Cook and Brooks counties.
