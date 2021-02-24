VALDOSTA – Girl Scout Troop 40046 shared “the love” with four nursing home facilities – Heritage, Pruitt on Northside Drive, Crestwood and Holly Hill – by writing and/or creating Valentine cards to present to residents for Valentine’s Day.
The girls wanted the residents to know while they could not do face-to-face service or hand-deliver the cards, they have friends who are thinking of them, organizers said in a statement.
The girls have not been able to meet as a group but have remained in contact via conference call and virtual means. The girls are selling Girl Scout Cookies.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake is troop leader, serving her 20th year.
