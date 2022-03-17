VALDOSTA – According to the Turtle Conservation Society, turtles have a lifespan that rivals human beings, with certain species living up to 80 years.
However, sea and land turtles have the potential to live up to 150 years.
While Herman the box turtle hasn’t taken the title for oldest living land turtle yet, it may carry the title of Oldest Living Pet Turtle in Valdosta.
Chip and Whitney Roberson, Herman’s current owners, said Herman, believed to be at least 57, has been in the family since 1965, when Chip’s grandmother, Ruby Ellis-Roberson, found the turtle under an old metal wash tub outside of her home one summer afternoon.
“I’m not sure what prompted her to take little Herman home with her, but she saw him sprawling under the tub and just had to have him,” he said.
“When she brought him to her house, he took to her immediately and crawled into her little slipper. And he stayed with her for the rest of her life.”
When Ellis-Roberson passed away in 1989, Herman was passed down to her adult daughter, Jeanine Roberson. She said that when Herman came over to her house, there were some concerns about the new environment and the turtle’s health.
“Think about it: he spent the last 24 years with (Chip’s) grandmother's house sleeping in her shoe. He was already older. That place was the only thing he had known, so we were very scared he might give into shock or despair if he went with us. We even got a similar slipper for him to sleep with,” Jeanine Roberson said.
To the family’s relief, Herman seemed to be just as happy and thriving in a new environment, even though the turtle “didn’t take to the new slipper” when living with Jeanine. Herman instead took refuge in a small tub in the house. That would also be the case when Herman moved in with Chip and Whitney in 2010.
During Herman’s time with the next generation, they discovered other talents, such as being able to “predict the weather.”
“It is a recurring joke in our family. But every time Herman excitedly paces back and forth in his area, it always rains, without fail. He’s like our little weatherman,” she said.
Herman was thriving so much that the turtle almost started a family and the human family made a startling revelation in the process.
“Herman was incredibly healthy and active. So much so that one day, after moving about in the house, we discovered that he had laid some eggs. Meaning that we thought Herman was a male, when really, he was a she,” she said.
Today, Herman has moved again, residing with the latest generation in the Roberson family. The turtle still has a clean bill of health and is expected to have a fighting chance to reach that 150-year milestone.
“Herman’s made it pretty clear that he is in it for the long haul. Those crickets we keep feeding him sure seem to be doing the trick,” Chip said.
