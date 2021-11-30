VALDOSTA – David Gilyard appears to have won the runoff election for Valdosta Board of Education District 7 Superward East.
Gilyard said, “I am grateful and humbled by the election results. I want to thank everyone who supported me for their faith in me and now I am ready to prove how thankful I am by putting in the work.”
Gilyard garnered 305 votes. His opponent, incumbent board member Debra Bell, received 189 votes in Tuesdays election results.
Three partial weeks of early voting in the runoff ended last week. The election board reported only 183 votes cast at the board office and 14 absentee ballots returned.
These results are unofficial. Results will be official when certified by the election commission Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.