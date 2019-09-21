VALDOSTA – He seemed calm.
He looked to be at peace.
The soft sound of “Perfect” by singer Ed Sheeran was almost mesmerizing – quite captivating – as it strung off of his violin.
Eddy Fabrizio Castellanos was living a life with no purpose before he made the decision to follow his passion wholeheartedly.
Although the 26-year-old Honduras native was trained in engineering, music is where his heart belonged.
“I saw that filled my heart when I saw the happy people and I enjoyed it,” Castellanos said. “I think that’s the main thing; having something that you do that makes you happy is the most important.”
Violin was never his first choice.
Castellanos was 9 years old in Honduras when he chose to seriously follow his love of music.
Although he desired to play piano, he was told his hands were too short. It was recommended he learn the violin.
“Basically, I think the violin chose me in that moment,” he said.
He became a student at Victoriano Lopez Music Conservatory where he completed a five-year high school program.
His day included five hours of practicing his violin at the music school.
Castellanos initially used a violin belonging to the school until his mom gifted him with his own after his first year.
He now plays the acoustic and the electric violin.
While in Honduras, he met a female student who would later be of influence.
He relocated to Mexico where he played at hotels, resorts and weddings in Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen.
But Castellanos wanted more.
The former classmate he met while in Honduras suggested he attend Valdosta State University to learn under the leadership of Kristin Pfeifer Yu, lecturer of music.
In 2017, Castellanos moved to Valdosta and currently studies music performance at VSU.
He may be seen around town playing at venues such as Giulio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant one day monthly, 306 North during the First Friday monthly and the Valdosta Mall on Sunday afternoons.
Recently, he performed during the grand opening for new restaurant Riviera Maya.
His first gig was Giulio’s. The owner is his landlord and she welcomed him to take the floor at her restaurant after hearing him play one day, Castellanos said.
The musician’s favorite place to perform is the mall.
“I like to play the mall because a lot of kids go there,” he said. “When I’m playing, a lot of kids are jumping or smiling. I love to see the smiling faces on the people.”
Gratifying is what it is, he said.
Castellanos loves to make others happy with his music.
“It’s for that reason I came here to improve my skills and to share even better music every time,” he said.
Music has the ability to brighten someone’s day and change someone’s mood for the better, he said.
He’s received notes from patrons thanking him.
“I feel like I have a purpose, like I’m doing something good for the people,” Castellanos said.
He currently works with the South Georgia String Project and said it feels good to see kids progress and follow the same passion he had at age 9.
He provides lessons for children 8 years old and older in the VSU Fine Arts Building. Lessons are available for adults, as well.
Costs are $15 for 30 minutes or $30 for an hour.
Future plans include learning the guitar to pair with his violin playing.
"God has taken me to unimaginable places through music, so my desire is to bring joy and share my passion with others," Castellanos said.
Booking information for him is (240) 918-8941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.