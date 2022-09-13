Georgia High School Football Daily has chosen Valdosta High School junior Eric Brantley, Jr., a Wildcat defensive end, as a state player of the week based on his performance against Warner Robins High School last Friday.
GHSF Daily and sponsor, Sports Turf, will make the presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10:15 a.m. on the campus of Valdosta High School in the gymnasium. Together with Coach Felton, the representatives will present Brantley with a plaque and discuss his selection criteria and overall performance.
Local media representatives are invited to attend, please arrive on campus shortly before 10 a.m. checking in at the main gate off of Inner Perimeter Road with your press credentials.
