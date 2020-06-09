VALDOSTA – Patricia Lee spent part of her morning trying to figure out where she could vote.
Usually assigned to the Northside Baptist Church polling location, Lee, 66, said she was surprised to learn Tuesday morning from Northside poll workers that she had been transferred to Jaycee Shack precinct.
But that precinct was closed for the day due to a lack of poll workers, requiring her to travel to the Lowndes County Board of Elections or fill out a provisional ballot.
Despite her convoluted morning journey, Lee went to the board of elections and said she was still proud to vote.
"I love voting in-person because I love to see different people coming in, the line all the way out the door, everybody getting involved," she said. "It's just so wonderful."
Due to a lack of poll workers, who cited COVID-19 concerns, four precincts were not opened Tuesday. Registered voters assigned to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dasher City Hall, Valdosta State University and Jaycee Park were all reassigned to the board of elections office.
Upon entering the building at 2808 N Oak St., poll workers directed voters to the line for their respective precinct to start the voting process. Four lines had blue "X's" designating how far apart to stand to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Only one line, Jaycee Shack, contained more than a couple of people, with about eight people at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Besides an early morning opening rush at 7 a.m., voting continued smoothly, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had emphasized to vote by mail or vote early the past several weeks. Lowndes residents heeded his words as Cox's office had received 7,012 mail-in ballots as of Monday night and tallied 2,746 early votes.
Jacqueline Ponder, however, wanted to vote in-person and drove to the board. Another Jaycee Shack voter, Ponder said the "personable" experience of casting her own ballot and making sure it counts brought her there.
"I don't like voting through the mail. I think maybe it might get lost in the mail or something like that," she said.
Donnie Holcomb, 72, echoed Ponder's sentiments about ensuring his ballot arrives properly. Holcomb, 72, arrived at the board of elections but was redirected to Northside Baptist Church. Despite being able to vote by a provisional ballot there, he left for the Park Avenue location because he wanted to submit his ballot himself.
"I would rather do my voting (at the polling location) instead of doing the paper ballot (at the board of elections) because once I mail it in or whatever, I don't know what happens to it," he said. "I trust that method better."
To avoid any problems, Kenneth Price said he always votes at the board of elections. The 73-year-old safety instructor living near Statenville said it's the best way to ensure his vote is tallied.
"I wanted to make damn sure it counted," he said.
Cox said her office was not having any trouble with their voting equipment Tuesday morning, but reports from around the state Tuesday morning showed long lines due to problems with voting machines. Gabriel Sterling, voting implementation manager, said the problem was not with the actual equipment but other factors.
"So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment," he said. "While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training and failures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia."
The Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement Tuesday saying it had "received countless reports of widespread voting issues in every corner of the state, and this is not limited to Fulton County or the metro area alone" and Raffensperger's office had failed to provide adequate support and training for counties.
Reporter Riley Bunch contributed to this report.
For the latest election results, visit valdostadailytimes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.