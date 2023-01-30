VALDOSTA — The seniors for the Lowndes Vikings (13-10, 4-2 Region 1-7A) showed up in a big way Saturday night in their 60-50 win against the Valdosta Wildcats (13-9, 5-2 Region 1-7A).
Only four players scored for Lowndes and seniors Darmarcus Black and Landon New combined for 38, with Ruben Compton re-entering the starting lineup to contribute 15 points, and Sam Shoptaw added seven points, two rebounds, and three assists.
Black finished with an efficient 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals going 6-of-9 from the field. New had his best game of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds and finished 8-of-10 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three point range.
New showed flashes of the best version of himself Saturday night and displayed a myriad of offensive moves that helped him get to 21 points.
In the first quarter, he hit a fadeaway jumper reminiscent of Dirk Nowitzki, and wasn’t shy about his 3-point shot at all. Given his height, it’s hard for defenders to contest his shots if he’s decisive about taking them like he was.
New also had several moments throughout the game where he was aggressive in the post and used his frame as well as his footwork to get around his defenders at the basket for layups.
After entering the second quarter up 12-10, Black had his most dominating stretch of the game where he attacked the basket relentlessly.
He finished through contact and followed through at the line many times in the quarter, and even threw down a tomahawk that had the crowd jump to their feet and do the head pat motion.
Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin had a lot of praise for his team, but especially his seniors.
“I feel like last week we came out and didn’t really respect them. I think we came out and gave too much up on defense and didn’t really play with much heart,” Benjamin said. “But tonight it was intensity and heart from start to finish…Darmarcus Black finished with 17, he had a stretch right there in the second quarter where he carried us. Landon New, 21 and 10. This is probably his best performance. and not to mention, before the game, we thought he wasn’t going to be able to play because he had a stomach issue.”
“The seniors rose to the occasion, found a way to win,” Benjamin continued. “And this is the momentum we want to ride into for the rest of the season.”
This was one of the best versions of the Lowndes Vikings we’ve seen so far this season, and one of the contributing factors in that was Compton’s re-entry into the starting lineup.
For much of the season, that second forward spot has seen some different faces. Jaylen Carter has started for his proficient defense and Romulus Khalil has started for his shooting.
But Compton reclaimed his starting position in a big way, pouring in 15 points and was 5-of-11 from the three point line.
Compton hit several momentum-shifting threes throughout the game, and when he gets hot it’s hard to stop him.
“Taking a look at the stats from previous games, we felt like the more touches he gets, he usually hits shots when he’s open,” Benjamin said. “If he’s making shots, it’s going to make it tough for defenses when they have to account for Sam, Black, him and Landon. We felt like he would give us a chance offensively to increase the lead and he did tonight.”
Last week, Benjamin stressed that he wants Shoptaw and Black to not just play as the good scorers they are, but as playmakers. He wants them to bring their teammates along with them, and on Saturday night they did just that.
One particular play that showed the cohesiveness of this unit was in the third quarter.
Shoptaw had possession on the fast break and Compton was doing his usual drift to the corner as Black dove to the rim. Shoptaw looked up and Compton was pointing to Black even though he was open in the corner. So Shoptaw passed it to Black, who then passed it to Compton after taking two defenders with him to the rim, resulting in another Compton three.
“I felt like this was the first game where they took onus of being playmakers and not just scorers. We’ve been talking about it pretty much all year,” Benjamin said. “The more they embrace the role of being a playmaker the more opportunities they’ll get to score…I feel like when we get everybody involved and our shooters get a chance to shoot and those guys are being unselfish, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
VIKETTES 57, LADY CATS 47
The Lowndes Vikettes (14-7, 5-1 Region 1-7A) looked like an entirely different team in their win against the Valdosta Lady ‘Cats (15-9, 6-1 Region 1-7A).
A team that looked flustered and out of sync was nowhere to be found Saturday night as the Vikettes put on one of if not their best performance of the season.
One of the biggest reasons for that was Otaifo Esenabhalu’s best game of the year.
“I told her what she had to do and she listened. I told her get everything out of her head and just play her ball,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said. “She rebounded the ball well and she scored for us.”
Between put backs and outlet passes on the fast break Otaifo was responsible for the first 10 Lowndes points, and she outdid McDonald’s All-American Cody Essence on the boards for much of the game.
Otaifo was allowed to almost roam the paint as she wasn’t the primary defender on Essence like she was last week. Kimora Wade did the honors Saturday.
“We went with Kimora Wade. Kimora has length, size, and great footwork,” Tookes said. “So I know that Essence will catch it at the top, sometimes it’s a three sometimes it’s a drive, and I know if she was driving Kimora had a better advantage”
Wade guarding Essence allowed Otaifo to be more in a position to help on defense and rotate over when she’s needed instead of staying glued to Essence.
Another player that had a phenomenal game was Kaci Demps.
The reigning region defensive player of the year has been an absolute menace in the passing lanes this year, and is gambling a lot less to make her plays.
Saturday was no different. Any lazy or soft pass was in her hands and the Vikettes were out on the fast break. You wouldn’t have been able to tell she suffered a separated shoulder the week before by the way she played.
“She’s the heart and soul of this team,” Tookes said. “She’s the smallest person but has a really big heart. For her to come from a separated shoulder and come back in the game, she didn’t take no days off practice. When I took her out she said, ‘coach put me back in.’ Those are the kind of kids that you wanna coach.”
Her energy has been infectious all year, but it was evident that every player was playing with the same fire as Demps Saturday.
“Today we played with heart,” Tookes said. “I think at home we were just lackadaisical. But today we played with heart.”
In order for Lowndes to have sole possession of first place in the region they’d need to win out and Valdosta would need to lose to Colquitt County Monday, February 6th.
Lowndes will finish out region play this week at Colquitt County on Tuesday and at home against Camden County on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.