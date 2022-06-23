VALDOSTA – It's been 30 years since Whoopi Goldberg starred in the hit comedy about a lounge singer hidden in a convent after she witnesses a mob hit.
"Sister Act," the movie, was released in 1992. "Sister Act," the musical based on the movie, was released in 2006.
Peach State Summer Theatre opens its production of "Sister Act," the musical, Friday, June 24, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University campus.
"This is the show I've been waiting for," said Hank Rion, "Sister Act" director and PSST! artistic director, adding the show is funny, has great music and even an emotional center that should touch many audiences.
"Sister Act" marks the third and final production to premiere in the 2022 season. Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," also directed by Rion, premiered three weeks ago. "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show" opened last week. Now, with the opening of "Sister Act," all three shows will be presented in rotating repertory through July 23.
Rion said audiences will want to make reservations early to see "Sister Act." PSST! will only perform it 10 times in the coming weeks and two of those performances are this weekend.
He added tickets sales are already brisk for all three shows. And PSST! has a history of selling out performances in the days and weeks closer to the closing of a season.
While Rion directs "Sister Act," Taavon Gamble choreographs the show's dance moves. Gamble also directs and choreographs "Ain't Misbehavin.'"
Rebekah Tyson also performs in "Ain't Misbehavin'" and plays the lead of Deloris Van Cartier in "Sister Act."
THE CAST: Rebekah Tyson, Jaymyria Etienne, Sydney Archibald, Yasir Muhammad, Henry Thrasher, David Nacio, Kalab Quinn, Justin Parker, Shane Frampton, Ian Anderson, Rachel Gubow, Jackie Ostick, Carol Mikkelsen, Jeani Synyard, Abigayle Harnum, Paige Christoffers, Trey Harrell, Collin Hendley, Lillabeth Mason,Christian Paris, Kalab Quinn, Abigayle Serra, Mallorie Sievert.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Hank Rion, director; Taavon Gamble, choreographer; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Joe Mason, vocal director; David Springfield, musical director; Ruth A. Brandvik, scene designer; Elisheva S. Siegel, lighting designer; Macy E. Kunke, stage manager; Christina Johnson, costume coordinator & additional designs; Zach Cramer, sound designer; Jason Lee Courson, projections designer.
Peach State Summer Theatre's "Sister Act" opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, then continues in rotating repertory on select dates through July 23, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak & Brookwood. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst, or call (229) 259-7770.
