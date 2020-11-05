VALDOSTA — Second Life is a virtual world that allows its users to be anyone, and anywhere, they want to be.
So, Valdosta State University staff decided to become a part of this vast environment.
An island was purchased within Second Life with a replica of West Hall, office buildings, student union and plenty of South Georgia-inspired flora.
While this may sound a bit like a video game, VSU staff is adamant that Second Life is far from it.
“It’s definitely not a game,” Michelle Ocasio, VSU campus director of Second Life, said. “I wouldn’t even know how to find a game in Second Life.”
Ocasio uses the platform for class meetings while still offering Zoom and Microsoft Team options to students who may not want to use Second Life.
Oral exams are given a unique spin with Second Life as students can travel literally anywhere, such as Machu Picchu, and describe the world around them.
The driving force behind this virtual campus was Dr. Cindy Tandy, an associate professor in the VSU division of social work, Ocasio said. Tandy hired people to recreate VSU within Second Life.
A hospital was built for nursing students, giving them a unique experience they would be unable to have in real life.
Michele Blankenship, VSU director of simulation for nursing, explained when in the virtual world, students are able to participate in simulations and get a preview of X-ray and MRI rooms.
Set up just as it would be in real life, there’s an ER bay with a nurse’s lounge where they can stop for coffee and an area where students can speak to family members about serious situations.
“They don’t get to do those kinds of situations,” Blankenship said.
Dr. Beatriz Potter has also been a long-term part of the Second Life program and, although she left at the end of spring semester, she is still connected to the program.
Both Potter and Dr. Karen Acosta, assistant professor of Spanish at VSU, have found a high level of student engagement within second life, whether it be through conversational Spanish or learning to dress professionally.
“It’s a great platform to have ‘face-to-face’ meetings,” Acosta said. “It gives the feeling of being all together.”
Acosta used to have a virtual Spanish club that traveled to a different location each time it met, such as Venice, to provide extra stimulus to students and give a visual way of practicing language.
With technology becoming the forefront of most things, especially during a time of minimal face-to-face interactions, all of the instructors hope to not only see the Second Life program continue to grow and be used by other departments, but to see where future technologies may take them.
