ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 312 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 898,381 cases and 18,226 virus-related deaths, an increase of 13, data stated.
More than 64,000 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,732 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,819 while there's been 2,823 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.72 million with 74,281 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
