VALDOSTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 20 traffic deaths from 18 fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday period.
The holiday travel period was 78 hours long, beginning 6 p.m., Dec. 24, and ending 11:59 p.m., Dec. 27, according to state officials.
Eleven of the deaths were investigated by Georgia State Patrol troopers and the other nine by local agencies.
Throughout the state, troopers investigated 251 traffic crashes, resulting in 91 injuries, and arrested 173 people for driving under the influence.
Troopers issued 7,259 citations and 9,815 warnings during the holiday period, according to the report.
The New Year's holiday period begins 6 p.m., Dec. 31, and ends 11:59 p.m., Jan. 3.
“Although this year’s Christmas and New Year’s celebrations do not mirror those of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we want everyone to enjoy this holiday season with family and friends by driving sober, staying focused on the road and obeying the traffic laws and executive orders of this state,” Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.
