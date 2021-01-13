ATLANTA – Ten fatal crashes, resulting in 13 deaths, were reported during the New Year's holiday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The holiday travel period was 78 hours long, beginning 6 p.m., Dec. 31, and ending 11:59 p.m., Jan. 3, state officials said in a statement.
Georgia State Patrol investigated 11 of the deaths with local agencies investigating the other two deaths.
During this period, the GSP investigated 474 crashes with 181 injuries; 372 people were arrested for driving under the influence, according to the report.
Number of fatal crashes was down slightly from the Christmas period, dropping from 18 to 13, but crashes investigated by Georgia State Patrol were substantially higher during the New Year period. Only 251 traffic crashes were investigated by troopers during Christmas.
