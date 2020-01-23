VALDOSTA – Georgia Power employees and their families volunteered across South Georgia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Employees served meals at a soup kitchen, and in Bainbridge, employees helped out at The Friendship House. The Friendship House provides after-school and summer services, activities and programs to underprivileged children and teenagers, company officials said.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company.
Every year, Georgia Power employees and their families honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through community-service projects across the state, company officials said. The annual event is the company’s largest single day of service and emulates our employees’ mission of being “a citizen of wherever we serve.”
Since 2005, more than 14,000 Georgia Power employees have volunteered for approximately 375 individual MLK Day of Service projects.
