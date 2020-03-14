VALDOSTA – With growing concern about COVID-19, Georgia Power will suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days.
In a statement published on the company's website Friday, the 30-day period began Saturday and Georgia Power will reevaluate the policy and length of the suspension as the coronavirus situation develops.
“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It’s what we do,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, in the statement. “Georgia Power’s operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed with reliability in mind. We remain focused on ensuring both the well-being of our employees and the continuity of services for our customers.”
