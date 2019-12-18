VALDOSTA — The Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter in Valdosta recently presented donations to Second Harvest of South Georgia and Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company.
Donations were presented by David Metcalf, chapter president, to the local nonprofits, members said. Funds were contributed by the Georgia Power Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Georgia Power Company, to support community organizations that are meaningful to the local Citizens chapters.
With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018, according to utility representatives.
LARC is a private, nonprofit agency serving individuals with disabilities. The organization strives to enhance the quality of life of each person it serves by providing support on the job or at home. LARC provides support and training designed to enable people to experience success and pleasure in life, organizers said.
Second Harvest of South Georgia is the leading hunger-relief organization in the region and the second largest food bank in the state. It currently serves a 12,000-square-mile region made up of 26 counties. In addition to its Valdosta headquarters, the food bank has branches in Thomasville and Tifton. Georgia Power has supported the food bank for more than 25 years through monetary donation, canned food drives and volunteer service projects, utility officials said.
