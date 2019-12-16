Georgia Power partners with United Way

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power partnered with the Greater Valdosta United Way to support local nonprofits this holiday season.
“Georgia Power and Joe Brownlee are a great example of a business that cares,” said Michael Smith, United Way executive director. “With this donation we can touch many of our nonprofits that help our community become a better place to live and work.”
Corporate partners are key to the United Way’s success. Greater Valdosta United Way connects with businesses "that share its view to mobilize people and leverage resources to improve the building blocks for a better life in South Georgia: education, income and health," according to the United Way officials.
“We are proud to support the United Way’s mission in the Valdosta-Lowndes area, particularly during the holidays when so many are in need,” said Brownlee, southwest regional director, Georgia Power. “Our donation continues Georgia Power’s tradition of being ‘A Citizen Wherever We Serve.’”
Smith said Georgia Power’s strategic investment and donation will impact the whole community by supporting programs that lead to a better quality of life for families and individuals. The nonprofits that align with Georgia Power’s initiatives include LARC, Boy Scouts, Children’s Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity, Jacobs' Ladder, ACTO, Camp Rock, YMCA, Youth Impact Center, The Haven
For more information on GVUW programs or to make a donation, call (229) 242-2208 or visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.
