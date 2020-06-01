VALDOSTA – The Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power's plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2% and total billings by approximately $740 million during a two-year period.
The reduction will lower the total monthly bill by approximately $5.32 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month beginning June 1, utility representatives said in a released statement.
"The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming 2020 summer months," Georgia Power representatives said. "When paired with the new lower fuel rates, the special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000-kilowatt hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020."
"At Georgia Power, our diverse fuel mix enables us to take advantage of the most cost-effective resources throughout the year and pass along savings to customers. Working with the Public Service Commission and Staff to reach today's approved agreement, we saw an opportunity to pass along those savings in a way that will provide additional relief to customers navigating the impacts of COVID-19 this summer," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Georgia Power.
The reduction in the company's fuel rate is driven primarily by lower natural gas prices as a result of increased natural gas supplies. By working with the PSC, Georgia Power "proactively plans and develops a diverse and balanced energy mix including nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind," Georgia Power representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.