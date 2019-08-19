ATLANTA – With Georgia experiencing its 57th day of temperatures above 90 degrees this year, Georgia Power urges customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills.
"The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day," Georgia Power representatives said.
Easy energy tips, for homeowners and renters, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The website includes access to a free online energy checkup or a free in-home energy audit and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses, company representatives said.
Georgia Power released summer tips to save money and energy:
• Think Thermostat: Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.
• Use Fans: A ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting by as much as four degrees with no reduction in comfort.
• Air Vents: To maintain consistent temperatures throughout the home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.
• Trim Plants and Change Filters: To ensure the unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants outside unit.
• Pool Planning: Pool pumps can use a significant amount of energy when running constantly. Operate pool pumps the minimum number of hours needed to keep the pool clean and invest in a timer to control hours of operation. Also, consider using a pool cover for additional energy savings.
• Fire Up the Grill: Reduce the temperature inside a home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves.
Additionally, Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget, company representatives said.
Georgia Power offers "a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to fit every lifestyle," they said. "Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low."
Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:
• Smart Usage: The plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when using electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and by using these appliances at different times, people can reduce their monthly energy bill.
• FlatBill: The plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.
• Plug-In Electric Vehicle: A great option for electric vehicle drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.
• Nights & Weekends: If peopler can shift when they use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate may work. By changing when a person washes dishes, does laundry or cools the home, savings add up annually.
• PrePay: One of Georgia Power’s newest rate plans, the option allows people to pay as they go and add funds as needed. The plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.
Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the low-income senior citizens discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including the Salvation Army's Project SHARE program, company officials said.
Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone, (888) 660-5890.
