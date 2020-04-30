Georgia Power observes Earth Day

Submitted PhotoCitizens of Georgia Power members from Valdosta, Tifton and Brunswick Chapters found a safe way to gather and observe Earth Day during the pandemic. On April 28, the group of volunteers planted several satsuma trees at Jesus & Jam in Homerville. The nonprofit organization serves free meals to children in the Clinch County area. David Metcalf, Rob Mercer, Tina & Grayson Daniel and Brent James planted trees.