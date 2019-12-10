Georgia Power helps Suitcases for Kids

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power employees in Valdosta held a paint party fundraiser recently for Suitcases for Kids this holiday season.
The Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter raised $350 for the program that provides Christmas gifts to foster children, organizers said.
The Georgia Power employees plan to use the funds to buy bicycles for the children, with linemen helping to put them together and deliver closer to the holiday.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018, utilities representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.