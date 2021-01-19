Georgia Power gives to Wiregrass fund

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power has donated $2,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the college foundation’s Last Mile Fund.
Wiregrass Foundation North and South assist students with scholarships and textbook fees in addition to the Last Mile Fund, college officials said in a statement.
"This is a special fund that helps students in their last semester complete their education and begin their careers," college officials said.
“The foundation seeks opportunities to eliminate any barriers for students to complete their education and get out into the workforce in our communities,” said Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, “We appreciate Georgia Power’s donation and how it will make an impact in our students’ lives.”
The college is accepting new students for Spring Express term; classes begin Feb. 18. To learn more about Wiregrass’ foundation or to donate, contact Staley, (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
