Georgia Power gives to St. Francis Outreach

VALDOSTA – Leadership from the Georgia Power office and the company’s energy assistance team presented a $1,000 donation to St. Francis Outreach.
St. Francis Outreach re-opened in 2011 as a thrift store, food pantry and spiritual outreach center for residents of Lowndes County, utility representatives said.
At Georgia Power, the energy assistance team partners with community-based organizations, nonprofits, houses of worships and government-funded programs and services to assist those in need, utility representatives said.
To learn more about financial assistance programs that Georgia Power supports, visit www.georgiapower.com/energyassistance.
