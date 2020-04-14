ATLANTA – As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to have unprecedented impacts on the state, Georgia Power’s suspension of disconnections is being extended following a vote by the Georgia Public Service Commission.
The company originally announced it would suspend disconnects in mid-March for at least 30 days to assist customers, utility representatives said in a statement.
Georgia Power voted last week to extends the suspension beyond the original timeframe, "assuring customers that the suspension of disconnects will remain in place as the pandemic continues to impact customers in the state," utility representatives said.
“We recognize the extraordinary burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put upon our state and our customers,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Georgia Power. “We commend the commissioners for their vote to extend the disconnect suspension and allow for special customer payment provisions. It is going to take all of us continuing to think about how we can support each other to see our communities through this uncertain time.”
In addition to this measure, Georgia Power expects the PSC will vote next month on the company’s request to lower its Fuel Cost Recovery allowance, which would lower monthly bills by approximately $5 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kwh per month, if approved, representatives said. The lower rate would go into effect in June.
