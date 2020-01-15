Georgia Power donates to Women in STEM

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted the first Women in STEM Symposium and Professional Development Day last year.
The event reached out to high school counselors, teachers and administrators across the 11 counties Wiregrass serves, college officials said. The purpose of the symposium was to discuss how to keep middle school to high school aged girls engaged in STEM career fields.
Georgia Power has donated $25,000 to the college for the Second Annual Women in STEM Symposium event scheduled for June 4, college officials said.
“The support from Georgia Power will allow us to bring in nationally recognized speakers and expert trainers in STEM fields. We will be able to use the funds to provide appropriate and engaging training for our secondary partners in methods that recruit, retain and provide support for girls interested in STEM classes and careers,” said Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment management and event coordinator.
The college noticed a lot of the STEM focused training for educators occurs outside of South Georgia and there is a lack of awareness locally about the variety of STEM careers available, college officials said. Georgia Power is partnering with Wiregrass to bring training within a day’s drive for most secondary schools in South Georgia as well as to highlight just how many opportunities there are for great careers in STEM for girls.
For information about the June 4 Women in STEM event, contact Angela Hobby, (229) 333-5365 or by email at angela.hobby@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about Wiregrass Foundation or to donate to the Women in STEM Symposium and Professional Day, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
