Georgia Power donates to Wiregrass task force

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power has donated $30,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the college’s economic development effort in its newly formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
The mission of this group is to closely examine available data to identify gaps or barriers that may be unintentionally derailing the ability of a student to be successful, college officials said in a statement.
The college’s task force is working to identify barriers for minority and non-traditional students and to develop solutions and add resources to make minority students more successful in reaching graduation.
"The funds generously donated by Georgia Power will support economic development and workforce development efforts of equity, diversity and inclusion task force," college officials said.
“At Georgia Power, we are always seeking innovative strategies to assist in the development of a trained workforce that will support existing industry and entice future projects to locate in South Georgia. We are also aware that we will be more successful if these efforts support the success of all segments of our future workforce,” Joe Brownlee Georgia Power regional director for southwest region, said.
The long-term initiative will guide the college in the process of evaluating student services and support, course and clinical scheduling, faculty training and development to create a more equitable outcome for all students, college officials said.
“Wiregrass is very appreciative for this donation that will assist us in providing more services for students that will continue to impact our communities through economic and workforce development,” said DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass president.
