Georgia Power donates to Imagination Library

Submitted PhotoJoe Brownlee, right, Georgia Power Southwest regional director, presents a check to Dr. Dennis Marks with the Lowndes County affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The presentation of a check for $3,125 will provide 1,500 books to 25 children in Lowndes County from birth to 5th birthday. It qualifies Georgia Power Foundation to be recognized as a platinum scholar. This is the 10th donation, totaling $16,775, to Imagination Library from Georgia Power. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a signature project of the Valdosta Rotary Club and the Valdosta North Rotary Club.