SYLVESTER — The Georgia Peanut Festival Committee has announced the cancelation of the 2020 Georgia Peanut Festival.
For more than 50 years, the Georgia Peanut Festival has been a premier event in Southwest Georgia.
"This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, volunteers and vendors, the (festival) committee has made the difficult decision to cancel all activities planned for the remainder of the year," festival officials said in a statement. "The decision to cancel was not made lightly, or spur of the moment. The committee has closely monitored information from the governor, our local health department and other entities for several months."
The festival is expected to return October 2021.
