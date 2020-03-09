VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival set the scene Saturday both for movies made by national filmmakers and a meeting about the state of small town cinematography.
The three-day festival was held in the Valdosta State University Student Union and the Odum Library Auditorium and screened 112 films from 60 national filmmakers, according to organizers.
Students lined up near the union theater for a screening of “Family: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” while film executives gathered next door for the quarterly Georgia Production Partnership meeting.
Jason Brown, South Georgia Film Festival director, said the festival united the community and brought newcomers to the city.
He said the festival did more than celebrate the art of film.
“We want to educate our community about how we can benefit from film as an industry,” he said. “ … If we’re able to develop film as an industry in this community, it can only benefit us.”
The Georgia Production Partnership meeting gave the festival credibility, Brown said. Saturday marked the second time the meeting was held in Valdosta.
Craig Dominey is the senior film location specialist for the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Camera Ready program manager.
He moderated a conversation that ventured from what makes South Georgia areas favorable for shooting cinema and set design to networking and tax credits.
Unseen territory is an asset for filming in rural Georgia, according to panelists.
Dominey said scouts are seeking areas that have not been tapped for shooting motion pictures because the larger cities, such as Atlanta and Savannah, are being seen far too often.
“The production companies really want to find new things these days because a lot of the locations they’ve used in the past have been used so many times, and they’re very recognizable,” he said.
He added there are new opportunities in South Georgia.
Trish Taylor, co-president of GPP, said more production companies are shooting movies in Georgia and hiring locally.
“Eventually, what we would like to see happen is having a lot of original content made here,” said Taylor, who knows South Georgia well; she once lived here and worked at The Valdosta Daily Times. “We have the writers here, we have writer rooms that can be created here and have people who are living here, creating here and shooting here.”
Panelist Allen Cheney of Thomasville Pictures, executive producer of “The Tiger Rising” and a Thomasville native, jump-started dialogue about the importance of bringing large motion pictures to small cities.
“The Tiger Rising,” starring actress Queen Latifah and actor Dennis Quaid, was shot in Thomasville and parts of Tifton, he said.
Location scouts desired a filming area south of Atlanta, and Cheney said it was “an aggressive idea” to move the shooting further and further into the southern region below Macon.
The search took two days and production began three weeks later.
With a setting of North Florida, "The Tiger Rising" benefited from the imagery of palm trees and trees with moss in Thomasville.
“It was meant to be,” Cheney said.
Crew members nixed shopping at the big-box stores and opted to take advantage of the locally owned retailers.
Cheney said production staff spent more than $1 million on food, housing and purchasing materials.
Spending money at Thomasville-based businesses proved to be an asset as it showed residents they were willing to pour into it, not solely take away from it, he said.
“I think that’s what got the whole town cheering us on from day one,” Cheney said. “We really tried to honor that the whole time.”
As a complement to his GPP visit, he brought along the promo for “The Tiger Rising.” The trailer debuted Saturday at the festival, he said.
A second trailer, one for the upcoming Bruce Willis action/science fiction film “Breach" also debuted Saturday.
“Breach” was shot in Fitzgerald where crew members transformed part of the Old City Gym in town into a spaceship, which was featured heavily in the trailer.
The spaceship was crafted locally thanks to a relationship actor Alexander Kane formed with a factory, said Cam Jordan, city deputy administrator.
Kane, a Fitzgerald native, secured plastic pallets from the factory to construct the spaceship, Jordan said.
“Those are our assets that you don’t have in metro areas aside from everything being cheaper,” he said. “Everything is cheaper in rural Georgia.”
Networking makes shooting movies in smaller towns helpful, said Brandy Elrod, director of Fitzgerald Tourism, Arts and Culture and Camera Ready liaison.
She gave the example of easily being able to shut down roads for filming. In Fitzgerald, it would just take a phone call to the local police to do so; in larger cities, she said it would take “an act of Congress.”
Jordan noted networking can be an asset for housing, as well.
A security coordinator moved out of his home and allowed Willis to reside there while he filmed, Jordan said.
Peter Stathopoulos is a partner at Bennett Thrasher and head of governmental affairs for GPP.
Following talk about knowing who to know, he attempted to plainly explain the state tax credit and its purpose in the film industry.
He said film tax credits are transferable and can be used by business owners to “satisfy (a) Georgia tax liability.”
Credits may be used to pre-finance a film, Stathopoulos said.
“There are lenders and buyers of credits that would lend against the credits before you even start production,” he said.
The festival continued with a showing of “Dusty Groove;” “Make Us Laugh” and “The Real, Raw, and NOT for the Faint of Heart.”
Dynasty Tennison of Black News Channel, Garrison Muelhausen of 3D Digital Agency, Ryan Adams of Tift Regional Hospital and Christine Jones, recently clearance coordinator with DIGO Studios, formed a VSU alumni panel that met opening day.
Raines Carr led an acting workshop while director Hal Jacobs and researcher Rose Gladney spoke on the research behind “Lillian Smith: Breaking the Silence."
Other festival events included panels and sessions concerning film incentives and music in film. Ashley Street Station hosted the wrapping party.
