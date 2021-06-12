ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 338 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 899,276 cases and 18,300 virus-related deaths, an increase of 18, data stated.
More than 64,300 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,806 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,191 while there's been 2,858 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.82 million with 75,182 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
