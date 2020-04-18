ATLANTA – Georgia now has 17,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 677 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. Saturday daily status report.
The count is 172 more than the noon data, which reported 17,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 673 related deaths.
The 7 p.m. report states 3,447 people were hospitalized.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab conducted a total of 4,853 tests with 950 coming back positive while 69,355 tests were conducted in commercial labs with 16,891 having positive results, according to the report.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.