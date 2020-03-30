ATLANTA – Georgia National Guard has deployed medical support teams.
Gov. Brian Kemp authorized the activation of up to 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard more than two weeks ago to combat COVID-19.
More than 170 service members are activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state officials. They have mobilized to support requests from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia Department of Public Health.
"I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic," Kemp said. "Working with GEMA, DPH and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state."
Unit Operations
Guardsmen from the Georgia Army and Air National Guard operate from the State Operations Center in Atlanta, state officials said. Service members primarily serve as liaisons to receive and dispatch requests from state agencies to the Georgia National Guard’s Joint Operations Center for resourcing.
The Georgia National Guard is engaging two medical support teams at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The two teams – arriving on-site last week – are comprised of 22 service members, one doctor, two physician's assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics and a medical supply specialist.
The Georgia National Guard also provided five ventilators for use at Phoebe Putney and has an additional five service members supporting Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.
"These teams provide support to the professional medical staff at each facility in order to enable them to focus on critical life-saving requirements," state officials said. "It is important to note that these teams do not exist in the military. They are 'purpose built' and have been deployed to the point of need in just over a week."
In addition to the two teams deployed to Albany, the Georgia National Guard generated 12 more teams for deployment across the state.
