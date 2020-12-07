VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College has announced a comprehensive fundraising campaign, Be The One: The Campaign for Georgia Military College.
The campaign is the largest fundraising campaign in school history, college officials said in a statement.
With a goal to raise $15 million by 2024, Be The One: The Campaign for Georgia Military College is "a movement of generosity, ignited by the entire GMC community to support the growth and success of the institution," college officials said.
The campaign will impact Georgia Military College in a way that gives students more tools to succeed and also ensures a strong future for the institution, ranging from the Preparatory School, the Corps of Cadets, to all of GMC’s college campuses across the state.
“What better day to kick off the public phase of Be The One: The Campaign for Georgia Military College than on Georgia Gives Day, a day when our supporters have set statewide donation records showing us how much they truly believe in and fully support the GMC motto of “Character Above All,” said William B. Caldwell IV, GMC president and retired Army lieutenant general. “Investing in our students and cadets now helps to ensure that GMC can continue to endure even trying times without losing sight of our mission to produce educated citizens, servant-leaders, and contributing members of society.”
Through Be the One: The Campaign for Georgia Military College, the institution hopes to give more students hope for a brighter future through "a GMC education with ample opportunities to expand their minds and develop their talents," college officials said. "The institution will continue to inspire students to embody excellence in all that they do, so that when they take the next step towards their dreams, they are equipped with leadership skills to impact the world around them."
More information: Visit www.give.gmc.edu.
