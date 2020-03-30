VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College will continue teaching via a remote setting for the remainder of the spring term.
"GMC will continue to support our students to the best of our ability, and to ensure their success," college officials said in a statement. "GMC is continuing to rigidly enforce hand sanitation and enhanced cleaning of every campus, along with social distancing, to minimize the possibility of the presence of COVID-19."
All campuses remain open to students by appointment only – including the Valdosta campus – for the purpose of conducting business, college officials said. Faculty will continue to teach in their current status to provide remote instruction for the term.
For information on GMC’s protocols for Coronavirus, visit https://www.gmc.edu/current- students/coronavirus-info.cms for the latest information. The link is updated daily.
