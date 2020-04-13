VALDOSTA – Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Brian Kemp, along with other government officials, Georgia Military College and its 14 campuses, and the GMC Corps of Cadets, will continue learning remotely through the summer quarter.
In early June, GMC students will begin summer classes either with the Global Online College or as remote learners with one of the 14 campuses, which includes Valdosta.
GMC does not plan on offering in-person instruction until August; however, if the situation in Georgia changes, GMC is prepared to make a determination to move remote learners to in-person instruction for the summer, college officials said in a statement.
"GMC campuses remain open to ensure student success," they said. "We will continue to provide student support services through scheduled appointments. We are continuing social distancing to minimize the overall presence of COVID-19 on all GMC campuses.
"Per the guidance of the CDC and state and local government officials, GMC staff will follow the protocol of remaining six feet apart from one another, and rigidly adhere to all sanitation guidelines."
For information on GMC’s protocols for coronavirus, visit https://www.gmc.edu/current- students/coronavirus-info.cms for the latest information. This link is updated daily, college officials said.
