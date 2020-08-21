VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College is open.
In August, GMC students returned to in-seat instruction to begin the 2020-21 academic year at the institutions 14 college campuses, college officials said in a statement.
All GMC students have the option to take classes fully online by enrolling with Georgia Military Global Online College, or through a hybrid of in-seat classes and online, but GMC’s physical campuses are open for business.
Prior to GMC faculty, staff and students returning to campus, a number of policies and protocols were implemented to maintain the safety of all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, college officials said.
To date, GMC has committed approximately $400,000 on equipment and supplies to reduce exposure on GMC campuses and mitigate the possible spread of the virus.
"By implementing and following GMC’s five-step program: Providing a Safe and Healthy School Environment, the beginning of the academic year "has been a success so far across all GMC campuses," college officials said.
GMC is open for enrolling, advising, registering and in-seat learning. No appointments are necessary, just come on in for a visit, college officials said.
For more information about each of GMC’s campuses, or to speak with someone onsite, reach out to Billie Washburn, GMC’s Southern regional director for Albany and Valdosta campuses, bwashbur@gmc.edu, (229) 375-5655.
For up-to-date information on GMC protocols for coronavirus, visit https://www.gmc.edu/currentstudents/coronavirus-info.cms.
