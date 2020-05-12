Georgia Military College launches scholarships

VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College has committed funds to provide additional scholarships at all of its 15 campuses, including Valdosta.
The scholarships will be awarded to future students within the communities to lighten their financial burden to obtain a college education, college officials said in a released statement.
“We are thankful that we are able to offer these additional scholarships across the state of Georgia within each of the communities where a GMC campus is located,” Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV, GMC president, said in a statement. “These scholarships are designed to help those in our communities during these challenging times that are now seeking an opportunity to obtain a college degree.”
Each campus has established its community response scholarship effort.
The scholarships will be available for any new GMC student who registers for classes this summer and for classes that begin in August for the fall quarter, college officials said.
