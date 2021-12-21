VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College’s Christian Fellowship Collegiate Club and The Talent Club teamed up for GMC’s Annual Toy Drive and Community Day.
Traci Reaves, advisor to both clubs at GMC, said the purpose of the toy drive is to serve at-risk and needy children in the community, especially during the holiday season.
Primarily serving students at Pinevale Elementary School, the CCFC and the Talent Club aim to go beyond just donating toys.
“We make this a whole community day for the students. We all normally go out and meet the children and we’ll do Christmas songs and Bible readings together. We also play games with them and make sure they’re having fun,” Reaves said.
Since the drive’s 2011 debut, the CCFC and Talent Club has raised thousands of dollars to help hundreds of families in the Valdosta area.
“We were really blessed this year. It’s really been the best year for the drive. Through various sponsors like Mr. Fix-It, Gadson Woodall and the Earth USA Organization and the efforts of our students, we managed to raise $1,000 this year and were able to assist about 45 families,” she said.
The holiday spirit does not only reach the children. According to Reaves, members of both clubs set up tables at the college for two additional weeks to raise more money for more toys.
“We’ve had a really great group of students running this drive. They have thoroughly enjoyed this. Just by doing that, they managed to raise an extra $300," she said. "They went out of their way to speak with students and faculty in the breezeway and they spent all day (recently) custom making goodie bags with Christmas novelties and candy. Their enthusiasm is infectious, that’s for sure,” she said.
Arlie McCranie, a CCFC member, said she feels the group’s true calling is to give the children the best Christmas possible.
“It makes me happy to help other children get gifts for Christmas. My favorite part is going to be seeing the children’s faces light up when they see their toys. It brings me joy seeing the positive impact we’re making in their lives. I hope that they see God’s light working through all of us,” McCranie said.
If any local businesses are interested in becoming a partnering business of GMC, contact Reaves at (229) 269-4850.
