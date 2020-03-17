VALDOSTA – Following Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandate to close all public schools, Georgia Military College and its 14 campuses, GMC Corps of Cadets and GMC Prep School have closed all campuses to students.
Faculty and staff will begin working from home on Wednesday, March 18-31.
This week, GMC-Milledgeville students transitioned to online learning, and the rest of the campuses will follow suit Wednesday, March 18, and will do so until March 31, school officials said.
During this time, the school will reassess the situation and will determine how to proceed with operations at GMC.
"We continue to support our students to the best of our ability, and to ensure their success. We are implementing social distancing to minimize the overall presence of coronavirus on all GMC campuses," college officials said in a statement. "All faculty and staff will be available to students remotely during this time."
For information on GMC’s protocols for coronavirus, visit https://www.gmc.edu/current-students/coronavirus-info.cms for the latest information.
