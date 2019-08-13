Georgia launches more secure licenses, IDs

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Driver Services recently began issuing new, more secure driver’s licenses and identification cards at its 67 customer service centers.
The cards have a modern design, with the most secure credentials the state has ever issued. All previously issued Georgia licenses and ID cards will remain valid until expiration, state officials said.
At that time, customers will be issued a newly designed card whether visiting in-person or via the DDS 2 GO mobile app.
“I commend Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and the DDS Team for this important achievement," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "These upgrades ensure that Georgia will continue to issue one of the most secure credentials in the nation and enhance confidence in the safety and security of these documents.”
“We are excited about these innovative changes to protect our customers’ personal information and improve customer service,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “I am very proud the project was completed on schedule and within the allotted budget."
The new cards are made of premium polycarbonate to reduce document forgery and protect against identity fraud.
Perhaps the most dramatic change is the adoption of the new industry best practice of using black and white customer photos on the licenses and IDs.
Images are laser engraved and are virtually tamper resistant and increases the overall security of the license," according to state officials.
The symbolic Georgia peach and outline of the state are also integrated into the design of the card. Younger than 21 cards remain vertically oriented. The Real ID Homeland Security Star continues to be at the top right corner when applicable.
As with the previous licensing process, a temporary with photograph and barcode is issued to all customers whether visiting in person, choosing to use DDS 2 GO or online services. The temporary serves as proof of driving privileges until the permanent card arrives in approximately 30 days.
"Customers are reminded that previously issued driver’s licenses and IDs will remain valid until their expiration, so 'Don’t Renew Until It’s Due,'" state officials said. "When it is time for a renewal, the new cards will be available via the official DDS Mobile App, DDS 2 GO and DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov. These two renewal options offer a $5 discount to obtain the new and more secure card."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.