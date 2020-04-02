ATLANTA — The COVID-19 pandemic has driven new claims for unemployment aid through the roof, according to state labor officials.
The Georgia Department of Labor said in a statement Thursday the agency processed 133,820 claims during the week of March 22-28, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week.
This represents an increase of 1,102% from the prior week, which had 12,140 claims, more claims than were filed during the peak of the 2008-09 recession. Unemployment claims throughout the United States increased 101% last week to 6.6 million, the statement said.
“We are seeing the number of claims filed in Georgia skyrocket to levels we have never experienced before,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “Our team is working overtime, nights and weekends to process the tremendous volume – taking time away from their own families to help Georgia’s families.”
The labor department dispersed $14,563,575 in unemployment benefits to 64,022 Georgians for the week ending March 28.
“People are anxious and worried about their health, their families, and how they are going to continue to make it financially during these uncertain times,” Butler said.
Butler encouraged Georgians to visit the labor department website, www.dol.georgia.gov, to access applications, step-by-step instructions and video tutorials on applying for unemployment aid.
The commissioner emphasized that with the huge volume of claims the agency is receiving, people need to use the online tools where possible.
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act March 27, expanding unemployment insurance benefits and other economic relief measures aimed at reducing the economic impact of the pandemic.
