ATLANTA — Georgia has been named one of the 11 states to receive the Rethink K-12 Education Models grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The state will receive a total of $18,594,304, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
The REM competition was announced in April. The contest challenged state educational agencies to apply and then gave funds to the highest scoring states.
“While Georgia educators have been amazing as they quickly pivoted to respond to the situation in March, we want to grow our ability to engage students using a personalized approach to learning,” said Dr. Caitlin McMunn Dooley, Georgia Department of Education deputy superintendent of teaching & learning. “This three-year grant will ensure long-term vision, leadership and success using research-informed strategies for personalized learning.”
The state education department says the money will be used “to improve the professional learning available to leaders and educators on personalized learning, expand student connectivity and improve the infrastructure of – and expand access to – the Georgia Virtual School.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.