ATLANTA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia neared 32,500 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health noon status update.
There are 32,497 cases with 1,400-related deaths as of noon Saturday.
According to the public health report, 5,981 residents have been hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus and 1,406 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
